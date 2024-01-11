Man arrested in Dunstable after eagle-eyed CCTV team spot him ‘wielding silver pole’
A man spent the start of 2024 speaking to police after he was spotted on CCTV brandishing a “substantial silver pole” in the middle of Dunstable.
On New Year’s Eve, operators in Central Bedfordshire Council’s CCTV room spotted a man near the old Wilkinson’s in Dunstable. In a post on Facebook, the council said he was “wielding a substantial silver pole with a hook, attempting to access through shutters”. The incident was reported to Bedfordshire Police who arrested the suspect within five minutes.
The council added: “Despite undeniable camera evidence, he tried to deny any break-in attempt. The police received the footage a few hours later.”