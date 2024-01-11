News you can trust since 1891
Man arrested in Dunstable after eagle-eyed CCTV team spot him ‘wielding silver pole’

They caught him in the act on New Year’s Eve
Olivia Preston
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:13 GMT
The council's CCTV room. Picture: Central Bedfordshire CouncilThe council's CCTV room. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council
A man spent the start of 2024 speaking to police after he was spotted on CCTV brandishing a “substantial silver pole” in the middle of Dunstable.

On New Year’s Eve, operators in Central Bedfordshire Council’s CCTV room spotted a man near the old Wilkinson’s in Dunstable. In a post on Facebook, the council said he was “wielding a substantial silver pole with a hook, attempting to access through shutters”. The incident was reported to Bedfordshire Police who arrested the suspect within five minutes.

The council added: “Despite undeniable camera evidence, he tried to deny any break-in attempt. The police received the footage a few hours later.”