Man arrested in Luton after being found with drugs and knife

A man was arrested in Luton after officers found a large amount of cannabis and a knife during a search.

Police were alerted to suspicions a man was dealing drugs out of a car in the town on August 15.

Officers stopped and searched the man, and found “a large amount of cannabis and a knife”.

Luton Community Policing Team said: “The male was then swiftly arrested and taken into custody for Possession with Intent to Supply Class B drugs and Possession of Offensive weapon in a Public place.”