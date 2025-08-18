Man arrested in Luton after being found with drugs and knife

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
Evidence found by officers. Picture: Luton Community Policing Teamplaceholder image
Evidence found by officers. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team
A man was arrested in Luton after officers found a large amount of cannabis and a knife during a search.

Police were alerted to suspicions a man was dealing drugs out of a car in the town on August 15.

Officers stopped and searched the man, and found “a large amount of cannabis and a knife”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luton Community Policing Team said: “The male was then swiftly arrested and taken into custody for Possession with Intent to Supply Class B drugs and Possession of Offensive weapon in a Public place.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice