Man arrested in Luton after being found with more than 60 wraps of heroin and crack
Officers caught a man in Luton this week with a wad of cash and more than 60 wraps of class A drugs.
On Monday evening, police were tipped off about a vehicle drug dealing in the area.
The officers detained the man for a section 23 search and found crack and heroin wraps on him, as well as a large amount of cash.
He was arrested and taken to custody for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The police said: “He has since been charged and remanded into prison.
“Please continue to report any issues via 101 or our website as sometimes the smallest piece of intel can make a big difference.”