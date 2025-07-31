Man arrested in Luton after being found with more than 60 wraps of heroin and crack

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Officers caught a man in Luton this week with a wad of cash and more than 60 wraps of class A drugs.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday evening, police were tipped off about a vehicle drug dealing in the area.

The officers detained the man for a section 23 search and found crack and heroin wraps on him, as well as a large amount of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested and taken to custody for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The police said: “He has since been charged and remanded into prison.

“Please continue to report any issues via 101 or our website as sometimes the smallest piece of intel can make a big difference.”