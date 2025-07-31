Man arrested in Luton after being found with more than 60 wraps of heroin and crack

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Officers caught a man in Luton this week with a wad of cash and more than 60 wraps of class A drugs.

On Monday evening, police were tipped off about a vehicle drug dealing in the area.

The officers detained the man for a section 23 search and found crack and heroin wraps on him, as well as a large amount of cash.

He was arrested and taken to custody for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The police said: “He has since been charged and remanded into prison.

“Please continue to report any issues via 101 or our website as sometimes the smallest piece of intel can make a big difference.”

