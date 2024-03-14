The drugs, money and can recovered by the officers. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A Sour Cream and Onion Pringles tube isn’t the first place you’d look to find drugs, but officers in Luton discovered almost £1,000 worth of cannabis inside one this week.

On Monday (March 11), while two officers were on foot patrol, they came across a lone vehicle parked in Wardown Park. As they spoke to the driver, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis, and the man admitted to having the drugs on him.

After this admission, officers searched him and uncovered the seemingly innocent tin of crisps. When they looked inside, they found almost £1,000 worth of Class B drugs, over £750 in cash and drugs paraphernalia.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. Officers searched a property linked to the man, and found a large quantity of Class A and B drugs, a lock knife and a knuckle duster.