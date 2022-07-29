Man arrested in Luton after police seize handgun, ammunition and heroin

Bedfordshire Police led the pre-planned operation yesterday (July 28).

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:18 am

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a class A drug in Luton and was taken into custody for questioning.

He was apprehended as part of an intelligence-led warrant in the Challney area.

During the incident police found about 50 rounds of ammunition, a handgun and heroin.

The operation was part of an intelligence-led warrant.

Detective Superintendent Nick Skipworth, from Bedfordshire Police’s intelligence capability, said: “This is the latest result in our work to tackle organised crime in Bedfordshire and I am delighted that another weapon has been safely removed from the streets.”

Det Supt Skipworth said that, despite gun crime in the county being very rare, he urged anyone who thinks they know someone in possession of a weapon to contact the police right away.

He added: “Our enforcement activity was part of a planned warrant and demonstrates that dangerous weapons will not be tolerated. We will continue to look to apprehend those found in possession of them.”