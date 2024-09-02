The drugs found. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A man was arrested in Luton at the weekend after he was found with class A drugs in his underwear.

Officers were tipped off that a man was dealing drugs in King Street. They searched the man and found “substantial amount of Class A drugs were found in his underwear”.

Luton Community Policing Team said: “Class A drug abuse effects the most vulnerable members of our society. It is also the reason behind most inquisitive crime, including theft, robbery and burglary. For these reasons we won’t tolerate drug dealing in our town centre.”