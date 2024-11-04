Man arrested in Luton after ‘targeted attack’ leaves victim in ‘critical condition’
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Luton which has left another man critically injured.
A man in his 20s was stabbed in Dallow Road, at around 5.40pm on Saturday, November 2.
Detective Inspector James Day said: “We believe this to be a targeted attack against a man in his 20s who has been left in a critical condition.
“We currently have one man in his 20s from Luton in custody in connection with this incident and our investigation into the circumstances are ongoing.
“We are carrying out all lines of enquiry to locate anyone who may have been involved.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Bluestar.