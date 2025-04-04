Man arrested in Luton after trying to hide drugs and knife in bin

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
Man arrested in Leagrave. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Man arrested in Leagrave. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A man was arrested in Leagrave after he tried to dump a weapon and drugs in a bin while being chased by police.

Officers were told about a drug dealer active in Leagrave Park on Wednesday, April 2.

But the suspect fled from police – and as they chased him tried to hide his drugs and knife in a wheelie bin.

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon after he was spotted getting into a car

Officers said: “With the latest incidents of violence in the area this was a great result for the community and takes another weapon off the streets.”

