Man arrested in Luton after woman left in ‘critical condition’ following collision
Police closed off the road while they dealt with the incident
A woman is in critical condition after a collision in Luton yesterday (February 13).
Police closed the road at Moxes Wood at around 6.30pm while paramedics treated a woman in her 30s for life threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Bedfordshire Police said: “A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving at the scene.”