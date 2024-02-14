News you can trust since 1891
Man arrested in Luton after woman left in ‘critical condition’ following collision

Police closed off the road while they dealt with the incident
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
Bedfordshire Police sign. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police sign. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
A woman is in critical condition after a collision in Luton yesterday (February 13).

Police closed the road at Moxes Wood at around 6.30pm while paramedics treated a woman in her 30s for life threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Bedfordshire Police said: “A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving at the scene.”