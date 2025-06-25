Man arrested in Luton airport after ‘5-finger discount’ on Prosecco bottles

Luton Airport

Firearms officers in Luton airport caught a man smiling on CCTV as he stole six bottles of booze from one of the shops inside the terminal.

The Luton Airport Policing Team saw the man “wanting a 5 finger discount on 6 bottles of Prosecco from M&S”.

But before he could flee from the scene of the crime, he was arrested and later charged with theft.

The officers are now applying for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to ban him from the airport.

They added: “We are also throwing Gipsy Lane Retail Park and The Point, Luton in too because he also likes to help himself there as well!”