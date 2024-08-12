Man arrested on attempted murder charge at the scene of Luton stabbing

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:23 GMT
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Luton this morning (Monday).

The victim, a man, was stabbed at around 12:50am in George Street. He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody for questioning.

Detective Constable Craig Cullum, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “We understand that people may be concerned, however we are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
“Violence remains a priority across the county, and we are working hard to keep Bedfordshire safe by challenging those that choose to carry weapons and use them to incite fear and harm others."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or via online quoting reference 40/44740/24.

