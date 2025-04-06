Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits pedestrians in Luton
The 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
Two men, both in their 30s, were taken to hospital where police say they remain with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The incident, involving a white Fiat 500, happened in Chapel Street at around 3.28am on Saturday, April 5.
It is believed it may be linked to an earlier fight.
Detective Sergeant Emma Janes, investigating, said: "We are working to establish the events that led up to the collision, and believe it may be linked to an earlier altercation in Kumba Lounge.
"We know the area was very busy at the time of the incident and believe there may be others that were struck by the vehicle.
"It's particularly important that we speak to anyone who was directly involved in the collision, even if you weren't injured. Any witnesses from inside the bar are also asked to come forward."
Anyone with information or footage is asked to get in touch online quoting Operation Fenris.