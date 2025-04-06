Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits pedestrians in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drink driving after a car hit several pedestrians.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Two men, both in their 30s, were taken to hospital where police say they remain with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident, involving a white Fiat 500, happened in Chapel Street at around 3.28am on Saturday, April 5.

Police car.

It is believed it may be linked to an earlier fight.

Detective Sergeant Emma Janes, investigating, said: "We are working to establish the events that led up to the collision, and believe it may be linked to an earlier altercation in Kumba Lounge.

"We know the area was very busy at the time of the incident and believe there may be others that were struck by the vehicle.

"It's particularly important that we speak to anyone who was directly involved in the collision, even if you weren't injured. Any witnesses from inside the bar are also asked to come forward."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to get in touch online quoting Operation Fenris.