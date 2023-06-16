A man in his 20s was arrested on Monday (June 12) in connection with an incident involving a child in a park in Luton.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, after an incident in People’s Park, Havelock Road on June 9.

Bedfordshire Police said: “High visibility patrols were subsequently conducted in and around the area by our community officers to support the public and carry out further enquiries.”

People's Park in Luton