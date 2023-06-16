Man arrested on suspicion of inciting child to engage in sexual activity in Luton’s People’s Park
He was arrested earlier this week
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST
A man in his 20s was arrested on Monday (June 12) in connection with an incident involving a child in a park in Luton.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, after an incident in People’s Park, Havelock Road on June 9.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bedfordshire Police said: “High visibility patrols were subsequently conducted in and around the area by our community officers to support the public and carry out further enquiries.”
Anyone with information that could help this investigation, contact Beds Police here or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/30871/23.