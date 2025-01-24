Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Dunstable woman in her 80s

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has been arrested after an elderly woman died in Dunstable yesterday (Thursday).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a property in Kingsbury Avenue just after 1.40pm after reports a woman in her 80s had been injured, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this time. They have been informed and are being supported by our family liaison officers.

“One person is currently in custody in connection with this incident and an investigation is now ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the Bedfordshire Police website or via 101 quoting Operation Eisele.