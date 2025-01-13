Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Luton
Emergency services were called to an address in the street at around 11.05pm on Wednesday (January 8).
The victim, who has been named as 63-year-old Martin Sullivan was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later this week and specialist officers are supporting his next of kin.
Police arrested a man in his 20s yesterday (Sunday), and he remains in custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor said “First and foremost our thoughts are with Martin’s family and friends.
“We understand that this may cause some concern to local residents but would reassure people that we have a dedicated team of detectives following up numerous lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances around what happened.
“Knife crime has no place in our community, and we will persist in our efforts to eliminate it and prevent the devastation it can cause.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online. You can also provide information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.