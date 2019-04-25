Man arrested on suspicion of murder over death in High Town

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following another man’s death in High Town in Luton yesterday afternoon.

Police were called just before 3pm to reports that the body of a man in his 50s had been found in a flat in Hitchin Road.

Officers carried out enquiries into the circumstances of the death and a murder investigation has now been launched.

A 39-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of murder today (Thursday) in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

DI Phil Moss from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit (MCU), investigating, said: “After carrying out a number of enquiries we have now made an arrest and are treating this death as a murder.

“It is therefore vital that anyone who may have information gets in touch with us immediately so we can piece together what happened and the motive behind this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire Police by calling DI Moss on 101 or visiting the force’s online reporting centre, quoting Operation Torque.