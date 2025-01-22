Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman inside Luton house

Police news.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a Luton woman on Monday.

A 25-year-old man from Luton is in custody for questioning after he was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are investigating the incident after a 46-year-old woman was injured in a property in Turners Road North at around 11.45am on Monday, and later died in hospital.

A second woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently using 999 quoting Operation Wroxham.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.