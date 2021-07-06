Man arrested over arson attacks on ice cream vans in Luton

Police (stock image)

Five ice creams vans were torched in three separate arson attacks on Tuesday, June 29 (see story here).

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We have arrested a man in his 30s from Luton on suspicion of three counts of arson endangering life.

"He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or who was in the area at the time of these incidents, especially in Broad Mead, Bishopscote Road or Limbury Road.

"Anyone with information which can help our enquiry is asked to contact us on 101 or via https://crowd.in/ohRDbM.

"Please quote reference 40/AD/13585/21."