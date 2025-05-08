Man arrested over firearms offence after being stopped in Dunstable
Two men were arrested this week after police found a baton inside a vehicle linked to gun crime.
An Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera tracked the vehicle and police stopped it in High Street South at around 6pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).
Inside, police found a baton and the occupants – a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s – were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and are in police custody for questioning.
The man in his 40s was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.