Man arrested over Luton attempted murder investigation

The man, in his 50s, has been taken to police custody for questioning.

Police are continuing to look for Niall Bingham, 30, in connection with the attempted murder, which happened in Dale Road on Saturday 31 July.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stone said: “I would urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Niall Bingham to contact police immediately.

Police (stock image)

“If you are harbouring this man then you could be committing a crime. It is vitally important that you contact us now. You can do this is by visiting your nearest police station, or by calling 101.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach Bingham, but to call 999 instead.

“If you do not want to speak to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111. No personal details will be taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."

Anyone with information can also report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool, quoting reference 40/34458/21.