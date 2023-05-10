Man assaulted before cash and van stolen during Luton robbery
There are believed to have been two suspects
A man was assaulted before having his cash and car stolen from him in Luton last week.
At around 11pm on Tuesday (May 2), a man was in Armstrong Road, when a vehicle mounted the curb, causing the victim to fall over. The victim was threatened and assaulted before his cash and keys were taken.
The suspect fled in the victim’s white van and a separate black hatchback left at the same time – with a believed second suspect. One of the suspects was described as 6 ft, stocky and wearing a balaclava.
PC Ryan Jackson from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We understand this is concerning and the victim has been left shaken up.As part of our investigation, we are appealing to anyone who may have any CCTV or video doorbell footage.”
He added: “If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage, then please let us know.”
Anyone with any information is asked to report it via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 with the crime reference number 40/23263/23.