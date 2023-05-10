News you can trust since 1891
Man assaulted before cash and van stolen during Luton robbery

There are believed to have been two suspects

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 10th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:46 BST

A man was assaulted before having his cash and car stolen from him in Luton last week.

At around 11pm on Tuesday (May 2), a man was in Armstrong Road, when a vehicle mounted the curb, causing the victim to fall over. The victim was threatened and assaulted before his cash and keys were taken.

The suspect fled in the victim’s white van and a separate black hatchback left at the same time – with a believed second suspect. One of the suspects was described as 6 ft, stocky and wearing a balaclava.

Did you see anything?
PC Ryan Jackson from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We understand this is concerning and the victim has been left shaken up.As part of our investigation, we are appealing to anyone who may have any CCTV or video doorbell footage.”

He added: “If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage, then please let us know.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 with the crime reference number 40/23263/23.