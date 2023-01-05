Man assaulted by gang of 7 in Luton underpass

A man was assaulted and robbed by a gang of seven in a Luton underpass on Tuesday.

The victim was walking through the underpass in Castle Street at around 6pm on Tuesday (January 3) when he was approached by the men.

Advertisement

They assaulted him whilst attempting to take off his backpack – but he was able to escape to the main road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Trainee Detective Constable Olivia Scarlata from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any CCTV or video doorbell footage of this group in the area.

“If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam, then please let us know.”

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 with the crime reference number 40/549/23.