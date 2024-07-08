Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been left with injuries after being attacked during a robbery in Luton.

At around 2.40am yesterday (July 7), a man was attacked by two suspects on Dunstable Road. His backpack, which had money and clothing inside, was told and he was left with minor injuries,

The first suspect is described as in his 40s, of South Asian heritage, with dark hair and wearing a grey tracksuit. The second suspect is described as in his 20s, White, and wearing a blue tracksuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed they left the scene in a black Toyota Prius and drove towards Leagrave Road.