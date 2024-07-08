Man attacked and backpack stolen during robbery in Luton
A man has been left with injuries after being attacked during a robbery in Luton.
At around 2.40am yesterday (July 7), a man was attacked by two suspects on Dunstable Road. His backpack, which had money and clothing inside, was told and he was left with minor injuries,
The first suspect is described as in his 40s, of South Asian heritage, with dark hair and wearing a grey tracksuit. The second suspect is described as in his 20s, White, and wearing a blue tracksuit.
It is believed they left the scene in a black Toyota Prius and drove towards Leagrave Road.
Anyone with information or potential CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/37469/24.