Man attacked and robbed of his phone and wallet near Nisa in Luton

The assault took place in Luton on Saturday, July 5

A man was assaulted in Luton and police are hoping you can help find the culprits.

The attacked happened on Saturday, July 5 by the Nisa Local store on The Green in Hockwell Ring between 6pm and 8pm – and the man’s phone and wallet were taken.

Officers are looking to speak to two men they believe can help with their inquiries. The first is described as white, 5ft 10in, in his 50s and of medium build.

The second is described as black, 5ft 10in, with black hair and of medium build.

Anyone with information can report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference 40/38340/25.