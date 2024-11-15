Man attacked and robbed on way home from work in Luton
A man was attacked and had his belongings stolen as he walked home from work in Luton at the weekend.
The victim was walking to his home after finishing work in Althorp Road at around 2.10am on Saturday (November 9), when he was attacked by a man who had his face covered.
The victim dropped his belongings, which were taken by the offender and two other men as he ran from the scene.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time, or who may have doorbell or dashcam footage.
“Please contact police via our website or on 101 quoting the reference 35 of 9 November.”