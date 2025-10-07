Man attacked outside Luton shop after car crash

A man was left needing hospital treatment after he was attacked outside a shop in Luton.

The victim has been inside a shop with his children on Dallow Road when he heard a crash outside on Monday, September 29 at around 5.45pm.

He found his car had been reversed into – but when he went to exchange details the other driver attacked him, leaving him with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, around 6ft, medium build, and was wearing a black top and black trousers.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting incident 40/56672/24.”

