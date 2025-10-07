Man attacked outside Luton shop after car crash

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man was left needing hospital treatment after he was attacked outside a shop in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim has been inside a shop with his children on Dallow Road when he heard a crash outside on Monday, September 29 at around 5.45pm.

He found his car had been reversed into – but when he went to exchange details the other driver attacked him, leaving him with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect is described as an Asian man, around 6ft, medium build, and was wearing a black top and black trousers.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting incident 40/56672/24.”