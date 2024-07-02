Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is lucky to be alive after being attacked with a hammer.

The incident happened at 11.30am yesterday (Monday) in the Telford Way area of Luton.

After being chased by three people, the victim was punched by a woman, and a man later struck him with what police believed to be a hammer. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the original report was of two men fighting.

PC Berry said: “This was a malicious attack that could have resulted in the end of an individual’s life. Telford Way is a particularly busy area of the town, and we are hopeful that people who used the route yesterday may have details to inform our investigation.”