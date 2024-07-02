Man attacked with hammer during fight in Luton's Telford Way

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:09 BST
A man is lucky to be alive after being attacked with a hammer.

The incident happened at 11.30am yesterday (Monday) in the Telford Way area of Luton.

After being chased by three people, the victim was punched by a woman, and a man later struck him with what police believed to be a hammer. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the original report was of two men fighting.

The attack happened in the Telford Way area of Luton on Monday at 11.30am

PC Berry said: “This was a malicious attack that could have resulted in the end of an individual’s life. Telford Way is a particularly busy area of the town, and we are hopeful that people who used the route yesterday may have details to inform our investigation.”

If you saw the incident, have dashcam footage or any info about it, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference number 139 of 1 July or Op Kepler.