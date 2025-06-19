Man banned from Luton Point for five years after ‘escalating behaviour’

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:06 BST
Chinemerem Ibeawuchi. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Chinemerem Ibeawuchi. Picture: Beds Police
A man has been told he cannot set foot inside Luton’s shopping centre following years of anti-social behaviour.

Chinemerem Ibeawuchi was served a restraining order by Luton Crown Court this week – which stops him from going into the Luton Point for five years.

Luton Community Policing Team explained that they were forced to apply for the order after years of him “behaving in a disorderly, anti-social, and violent manner in the shopping centre”.

They added: “Officers started with low level warning letters. However, due to his continuing/escalating behaviour, a restraining order was applied for and granted.”

He is welcome back to the centre, but not until June 17, 2030.

