Man charged after 52-year-old murdered in Luton

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Luton on Wednesday, April 24.

Ricky Ward, 39, of Mangrove Road, Luton, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning and was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, April 30.

Police

Ward was arrested after the death of John Stanley, 52, from Luton, who died following an altercation in Mangrove Road.

A second man was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released from custody with no charge.