Man charged after investigation by Met’s Counter Terrorism Command in Caddington
Harry Whittaker, 31, of Caddington, Bedfordshire was charged on Monday (May 20) with:
4 x Possessing an explosive substance for unlawful purpose - Contrary to section 4 (1) Explosive Substances Act 1883
1 x Member of public possessing a regulated substance without licence Contrary to section 3 Poisons Act 1972
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, May 21).
Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I’m aware that the recent police presence at an address in Caddington has caused some concern amongst the local community.
“Working with colleagues in Bedfordshire Police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), our priority at all times has been public safety - particularly in relation to other residents living nearby, and while our searches are now complete, we’re likely to remain at the address for a while longer to ensure the safe removal of all materials. As it has been throughout, this is being done with the support of specialist officers so that we are not putting anyone at any risk of harm.
“I’d like to thank the local community for their support and understanding as we continue to carry out this work. Finally, I ask that people avoid commenting or speculating any further about this case now that charges have been made, so that the criminal justice process can run its course.”