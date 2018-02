A man from Luton has been charged after a woman was brutally attacked in Bury Park last week.

Police responded following reports of the attack in Bury Park, which resulted in a woman being taken to hospital.

Aftab Uddin, 35, of Inkerman Street, was charged with wounding with intent, harassment and breaching a non-molestation order in relation to the incident, which took place on Thursday, February 8.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on March 19.