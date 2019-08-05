Man charged following Ashburnham Road stabbing

A 55-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent (Section 18) in connection with an incident in which a man was stabbed yesterday (Sunday).

Vasile Calin of Ashburnham Road, Luton, will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) following the incident, which took place in the same road at around 6.15am.

Police

The victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries which are no longer thought to be life-threatening.

Three further men arrested at the scene have been released with no further action.