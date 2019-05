A man from Luton has been charged with burglary in connection with the break-in at Luton County Court on Wednesday, April 24.

Hafiz Ahmed, 35, of Hazelbury Crescent, has also been charged with four unrelated counts of burglary, one count of theft and one count of harassment.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) and has been bailed pending a further hearing on 6 June.