Man charged in connection with Luton Lidl disorder

A man has been charged and remanded in custody for a number of offences in connection with a disorder in a supermarket in Luton on Monday (October 18).

Shortly after 8.45pm, Bedfordshire Police received numerous calls from the public reporting a man throwing glass bottles of alcohol in Lidl supermarket in Francis Street, Luton.

Officers and fire service colleagues attended to help ensure the safety of staff and customers at the store and Francis Street was temporarily closed.

Police at the supermarket (Photo: Mohammad Ali Javed)

The man was eventually arrested and has since been charged with affray, criminal damage and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Detective Inspector James Day, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand that members of the public were concerned following this incident and we are glad there was a quick arrest.

“I would like to thank our officers and the fire service for their support with this incident, as we were able to detain the man efficiently to ensure the safety of staff and customers.”

If you can help police with their investigation, please get in touch either online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting Operation Flask.