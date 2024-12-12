Man charged in connection with string of burglaries in Luton
A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Friday (December 6) and was charged with seven counts of burglary in connection with offences in Luton between November 3 and 18.
The man was also charged with possession of class A drugs, as well as another burglary in December 2021.
He was remanded into custody ahead a court hearing in January.
Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh said: “These charges are the result of the public’s support in assisting with our appeal. We remain committed to investigating reports of burglary particularly with the winter spike often seen in the lead-up to Christmas time.”
She added: “I would ask that the public continue to assist us with preventing burglary by ensuring valuables are kept out of sight and homes kept secure, with lights on when empty during darker hours.”