Man charged in connection with string of burglaries in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Friday (December 6) and was charged with seven counts of burglary in connection with offences in Luton between November 3 and 18.

The man was also charged with possession of class A drugs, as well as another burglary in December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded into custody ahead a court hearing in January.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh said: “These charges are the result of the public’s support in assisting with our appeal. We remain committed to investigating reports of burglary particularly with the winter spike often seen in the lead-up to Christmas time.”

She added: “I would ask that the public continue to assist us with preventing burglary by ensuring valuables are kept out of sight and homes kept secure, with lights on when empty during darker hours.”