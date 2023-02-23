News you can trust since 1891
Man charged in connection with violent assault at a Luton café

He had been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Luton Crown Court next month

By Laura Hutchinson
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 3:38pm

A man has been charged in connection to a violent assault at a café in Luton.

Gulam Choudhury, 32, of Beech Road, Luton, was charged on Monday (February 20) with grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article, in connection with the incident in Dunstable Road on February 8.

Choudhury has been remanded in custody before the next hearing at Luton Crown Court on March 27.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/7316/23.