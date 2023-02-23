A man has been charged in connection to a violent assault at a café in Luton.

Gulam Choudhury, 32, of Beech Road, Luton, was charged on Monday (February 20) with grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article, in connection with the incident in Dunstable Road on February 8.

Choudhury has been remanded in custody before the next hearing at Luton Crown Court on March 27.

Crime news.