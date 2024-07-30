Man charged with arson after fire at Luton apartments used to house homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged in connection with a fire at an apartment building for homeless people in Luton.

The blaze started just after 8.40pm on Friday (July 26) at a council block of “transitional housing” flats in Crawley Green Road.Nicholas Simpson, 50, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered following the fire.