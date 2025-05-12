Man charged with assault and theft after being caught ‘lurking’ in Luton toilets

Luton town centre. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A man was arrested at the weekend after officers found him “lurking in the toilets” inside the Luton Point Shopping Centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was charged with two thefts from a shop and an assault on shop staff.

He was also charged with three breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order and for failing to provide a sample for a drugs test.

Officers from the Luton Community Policing Team added: “He has been remanded to court, with ensuite facilities.”