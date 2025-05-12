Man charged with assault and theft after being caught ‘lurking’ in Luton toilets
A man was arrested at the weekend after officers found him “lurking in the toilets” inside the Luton Point Shopping Centre.
He was charged with two thefts from a shop and an assault on shop staff.
He was also charged with three breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order and for failing to provide a sample for a drugs test.
Officers from the Luton Community Policing Team added: “He has been remanded to court, with ensuite facilities.”