Man charged with assisting an offender in Luton attempted murder probe

Police (stock image)

The man in his 50s, from Luton, was charged yesterday (Thursday) with assisting an offender, following an attempted murder in Dale Road on Saturday, July 3.

He appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday morning and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance in September.

Niall Bingham, 30, is wanted in connection with the attempted murder and police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to report it immediately either by calling 101 or by using the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool, quoting reference 40/34458/21.

Niall Bingham

Members of the public are advised not to approach Bingham, but to call 999 instead.