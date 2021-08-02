Man charged with attacking two police officers in Luton while wielding a knife

Police

The man, in his 40s and from Luton, has been charged with assault of an emergency worker, possession of a knife in a public place and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was arrested following an affray in Luton town centre on Sunday morning in which two officers were injured, with one needing hospital treatment.

Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: “Sadly, incidents like these from the weekend are becoming all too frequent.

“I am proud of the support we provide to those who have to endure this treatment in their everyday business of keeping people safe.