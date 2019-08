A 31-year-old man has been charged following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on a footpath in Luton.

Waqas Riaz, of St Augustine Avenue, Luton, was charged yesterday (Thursday) with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with the collision on Dunstable Road, Luton, on Wednesday (7 August).

Riaz has also been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a future court appearance.