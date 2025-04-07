Man charged with attempted murder and drink driving after car hit several pedestrians in Luton
Nardi Bytuyci, aged 23, of Witney Chambers, Fanshawe Avenue, Barking, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.
Two men, both in their 30s, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Bytuyci has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court date at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday (April 7).
Detective Superintendent Aman Dhaliwal said: “On behalf of the force I would like to thank members of the public who swiftly tended to those injured in this collision.
"While we would always advise people to retreat to a safe place, call 999 and await police arrival, there is no doubt the actions of those at the scene prevented further harm.”