Man charged with attempted murder following Luton shooting
He has also been charged with firearms offences
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:54 pm
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in St Mildred's Avenue, Luton on September 23.
The man, from Luton, was charged yesterday (October 5) with one count of attempted murder as well as firearms offences.
He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.
In connection with the same incident a man in his 20s, also from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and currently remains in police custody.
A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following the incident which happened at around 5.20pm.