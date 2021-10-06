Man charged with attempted murder following Luton shooting

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in St Mildred's Avenue, Luton on September 23.

The man, from Luton, was charged yesterday (October 5) with one count of attempted murder as well as firearms offences.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Police at the scene (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)

In connection with the same incident a man in his 20s, also from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and currently remains in police custody.