Man charged with attempted murder over Luton shooting

A man has been charged with attempted murder over a shooting in Luton this weekend.

Justice McCann, 21, of Ravenhill Way, Luton, was also charged in the early hours of this morning with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the New Town area at around 11.55pm on Saturday.

A man was found with gunshot wounds at an address in Seymour Avenue with potentially life changing injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

McCann is due to appear at Luton Magistrates Court this morning.