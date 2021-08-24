Man charged with attempted murder over Luton stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Luton.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 5:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 5:44 pm
Niall Bingham, 30, of no fixed abobe, has been charged over the incident in Dale Road on July 3.
Bingham has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in connection to the incident.
He appeared at Luton Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) where he was remanded into custody, ahead of a future court appearance.