A man has been arrested and charged with driving and burglary offences after a crash in Luton this week.

The collision happened on Tuesday (July 23) at Gypsy Lane and Airport Way by Parkway after a burglary.

Khalid Hussain, 36, from Crescent Road, Luton is facing six charges: dangerous driving causing serious injury, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary.