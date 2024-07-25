Man charged with burglary and dangerous driving after Luton crash
A man has been arrested and charged with driving and burglary offences after a crash in Luton this week.
The collision happened on Tuesday (July 23) at Gypsy Lane and Airport Way by Parkway after a burglary.
Khalid Hussain, 36, from Crescent Road, Luton is facing six charges: dangerous driving causing serious injury, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary.
He will appear before magistrates later.