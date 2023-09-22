News you can trust since 1891
Man charged with drink driving after collision on A5183 near Markyate

Police appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
File picture of a police officer

A man has been charged with drink driving after a collision near Markyate on Friday.

The collision, which involved a black Mercedes and a black Aldi, took place shortly after 5.30pm on September 15, on the A5183 southbound near Hicks Road and the footbridge.

Sameer Ghafoor, 24, of Larkway Close in north London, has been charged with drink driving – but police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Detective Constable Andrew Shepherd said: “A man was arrested and has since been charged with drink driving. Thankfully nobody was injured but we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information. If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and get in touch if you spot something that might help us.”

You can contact police by emailing [email protected] quoting ISR 702 of 15 September. You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at form.