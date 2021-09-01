Man charged with firearms offences after police find gun during stop and search in Luton

Police have recovered a gun and charged a man with firearms offences after a stop and search in Luton.

Officers responding to reports of an assault stopped a man in his 20s in the Biscot Road area. The man was found to be in possession of a small firearm and was arrested.

He has now been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “We will not tolerate guns on the streets of Bedfordshire.

“This is the fourth firearm we have recovered in Luton in a matter of weeks, as our efforts to rid the town of organised crime continue.

“Those who arm themselves with weapons should be under no illusion – we are coming after you.

“This also shows the huge value stop and search can have in supporting our fight against crime. When used fairly and properly, stop and search can make a huge difference and help keep people safe.”

Anyone with any information about firearms or other violent crime can contact police online or by calling 101.