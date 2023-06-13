News you can trust since 1891
Man charged with GBH after woman assaulted in Luton

Police are still looking for a second suspect
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a woman was assaulted in Luton last week.

Just before 12.30pm, on Monday, June 5, officers were called to Wauluds Bank Drive after a woman was reportedly chased and assaulted by two men.

A man in his 30s was arrested and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded into custody.

Did you witness the incident?Did you witness the incident?
Bedfordshire Police is now looking for second suspect and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector James Day said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and we are making every effort to identify the second man and are calling on anyone who witnessed or saw two people around the time of the incident to please contact us.”

People with information are asked to call 101 or report online quoting Operation Shoreside.