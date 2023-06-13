A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a woman was assaulted in Luton last week.

Just before 12.30pm, on Monday, June 5, officers were called to Wauluds Bank Drive after a woman was reportedly chased and assaulted by two men.

A man in his 30s was arrested and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded into custody.

Bedfordshire Police is now looking for second suspect and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector James Day said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and we are making every effort to identify the second man and are calling on anyone who witnessed or saw two people around the time of the incident to please contact us.”