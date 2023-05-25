News you can trust since 1891
Man charged with Luton stabbing

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th May 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:17 BST

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Luton this week.

Pawel Turasz was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection to the stabbing in Manor Road on Monday (May 22).

The 49-year-old was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The 49-year-old remains in custody.
The victim, a Luton man in his 30s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Turasz, of Downs Road, Luton, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court yesterday (May 23) and was remanded into custody, ahead of his next court appearance in June.